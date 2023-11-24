Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Friday's in-season tournament game against the host Memphis Grizzlies due to right foot soreness.

Friday's game marks the first that Durant has missed this season.

Durant, 35, is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 15 games this season. The 13-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion erupted for 32 points and eight rebounds in a 123-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Suns also listed forwards Drew Eubanks (left ankle sprain) and Yuta Watanabe (left quad contusion) and guards Bradley Beal (low back strain) and Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) as out for Friday's game.