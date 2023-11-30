Cole Anthony gets crowd on its feet with 1-handed alley-oop (0:19)

The Orlando Magic re-created an iconic Miami Heat moment in their 139-120 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony paid homage to a viral 2010 play on which LeBron James cashed in a no-look bounce pass from Dwyane Wade, who reacted with outstretched arms after making the assist.

Suggs did his best impression of Wade by setting up the alley-oop with a perfectly placed lob to Anthony, who played his role as James by completing the play with a one-handed dunk.

After the game, Suggs revealed that the highlight-reel play almost didn't happen.

"Fast break. Good steal. I was going to go lay it up [then] saw him out the corner of my eye and I knew I was throwing it up," he told Bally Sports. "He's too athletic for me not to. What a dope moment with my boy."

Anthony, a 6-foot-2 point guard, previously displayed his hops when he participated in the 2022 NBA slam dunk contest.