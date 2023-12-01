Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will not play in Friday night's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of personal reasons.

Reserve guard Dante Exum will also sit out against the Grizzlies because of personal reasons. Doncic and Exum were both added to the NBA's official injury report on the 12:30 p.m. ET release Friday.

This will be the first game missed this season for Doncic, who has been a first-team All-NBA selection the past four seasons. He is averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the 11-6 Mavericks.