CHICAGO -- Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected with 1:08 remaining in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

After missing a shot at the rim, Jokic appeared to yell something toward an official while jogging back up the floor to get back on defense. He was given a technical and immediately ejected from the game, drawing boos from the Chicago crowd.

The Bulls offered a group ticket package and were expecting a large contingent of Serbian fans in attendance for Tuesday's game, according to the Bulls' public relations team. It is Jokic's only visit to the United Center this season.

Jokic was ejected for the second time this season; he is the third player to be ejected from multiple games this season, joining Draymond Green and Jalen Duren.

Jokic finished with 4 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 16 minutes on Tuesday.

Denver was already playing without Jamal Murray, who missed the second night of a back-to-back. The Nuggets entered the contest 5-5 in games in which Jokic has been ejected.