LOS ANGELES -- LA Clippers star Paul George was ruled out for the second half of Tuesday night's 119-99 win against the Sacramento Kings because of a sore left groin.

George played 16 minutes in the first half and finished with nine points and six rebounds before he was declared out for the game shortly after halftime. The Clippers had Norman Powell start the second half in place of George.

Coach Tyronn Lue said after the game that he had no update on George's status but that George could have come back in if needed.

After having been plagued by injuries to their stars in recent years, the Clippers have been enjoying their healthiest start to a season in the Kawhi Leonard and George era.

Leonard and George have played in all 23 games to start this season. The 23 games are the longest stretch of consecutive games the two Clippers stars have played together since joining the team in 2019-'20.

Tuesday's game against Sacramento was the second of a back-to-back, and George and Leonard played in all four of the Clippers' back-to-backs this season.

George entered the game averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season.