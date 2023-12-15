Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George missed his first game of the season with a sore left hip after the LA Clippers ruled their star swingman out before playing the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

George suffered the injury in the first half of a 119-99 win over the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Ty Lue said George "did a few things" at the morning shootaround to test his sore hip.

Lue said George is considered day-to-day. After playing the Warriors, the Clippers host the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

After missing the last nine games of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs with a knee injury last season, George came back healthy this year and played in every game, including three sets of back-to-backs, before sitting out Thursday's game.

The Clippers were enjoying their healthiest start to a season in the Kawhi Leonard-George era. Leonard has played in every game this season so far.

George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.