SAN ANTONIO -- The longest losing streak in San Antonio Spurs franchise history is over.

The Spurs snapped that streak on Friday night with a 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. They had dropped 18 consecutive games, including one to the Lakers on Wednesday night. San Antonio hadn't won since Nov. 2 against the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points to lead the way for San Antonio, which had seven players finish in double figures, including Victor Wembanyama, who had 13 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

It was Wembanyama's fifth multi-block, multi-steal game of the year, tied with Anthony Davis for the most in the NBA this season. It was also the fourth time a Spurs rookie finished a game with at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists; David Robinson did it twice, and Tim Duncan did it once.

Los Angeles didn't have LeBron James for Wednesday's game against the Spurs. He returned Friday night, but the Lakers were without Davis, Cam Reddish and D'Angelo Russell. James had 23 points, 14 assists and 7 rebounds for the Lakers.

The Spurs were up by as many as 25 in the first half before the Lakers stormed back to cut the lead to as little as four in the final minute of the second quarter. Keldon Johnson converted an and-one on the Spurs' final possession of the half to push the lead back to seven at the break.

San Antonio extended its lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 29-25 to overcome a hurdle that has plagued the team throughout the year. It was only the second third quarter this season -- and first since Oct. 31 -- that the Spurs outscored their opponent in the third quarter.

The Spurs' previous victory on Nov. 2 was also the last time the team had a double-digit lead that ended in a victory. Entering Friday, the Spurs were 1-9 in games this season in which they led by as many as 10 points including eight consecutive defeats, tied for the most such losses in NBA history over the last 25 years.

It was the Lakers' second game this season with James on the floor while Davis sat out. That game resulted in a 34-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8.