Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will not play in Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of right ankle soreness, the team said Monday afternoon.

Wembanyama was listed on the injury report, but the expectation is he won't miss much time and the injury is considered day-to-day. The Spurs play at Chicago on Thursday night before wrapping up a three-game road trip on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Wembanyama played 31 minutes in the Spurs' blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. He finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks.

This will be just the second game Wembanyama has missed this season. He didn't play in the Spurs' first matchup against the Pelicans on Dec. 1 because of right hip tightness.

In 24 games this season, Wembanyama has averaged 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.7 assists per game. Since the Spurs have moved him to center, his averages have improved. In the past five games, Wembanyama is up to 19.2 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3.6 assists a game.

He has had a double-double in his past eight contests, becoming the youngest player in NBA history with eight consecutive double-doubles.