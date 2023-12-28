Luka Doncic drives and dishes a sweet no-look dime to Seth Curry for a Mavericks 3-pointer. (0:27)

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the host Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis with left quadriceps soreness.

Doncic, 24, collected 39 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in Dallas' 113-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. It was his third straight game scoring at least 39 points, including a 50-point performance on Christmas Day against the Phoenix Suns.

A four-time All-Star, Doncic boasts team-leading averages in points (33.7), assists (9.2) and rebounds (8.4) in 29 games this season.

Guard Kyrie Irving (heel) and forward Maxi Kleber (toe) also have been ruled out for Thursday's game.