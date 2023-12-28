'No-brainer': Gleeson reunites with Griffin for Bucks' title run

Open Extended Reactions

Trevor Gleeson enjoyed his first Christmas in Australia for three years on Monday with family, before jumping on a plane to New York on Tuesday morning.

Joining the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff as an assistant, the opportunity comes at the perfect time for the 5-time NBL Championship winning head coach, who had been contacted for potential coaching opportunities in Europe, Asia and Australia, while ultimately holding out for another NBA chance.

No stranger to winning organizations, Gleeson joins a Bucks unit that has raced to a 23-8 record to start the NBA season under first-year head coach, Adrian Griffin. The hiring re-unites Gleeson with Griffin, with the pair spending the prior two seasons together with the Toronto Raptors under Nick Nurse.

Despite the commanding record, the Bucks have navigated some hurdles to start the season, executing a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, while lead assistant Terry Stotts stood down from the staff just days before opening night. Additionally, the up-and-down nature of the defence has drawn the ire of the wider NBA landscape. All this, within the first two months of Griffin's long-awaited coaching opportunity.

Trevor Gleeson is a five-time NBL Championship-winning coach. Paul Kane/Getty Images

"He's just got a cool, calm head. He's played in the league; he's coached for so many years. He's seen and experienced a lot. He's calm in adversity and has a good vision," Gleeson told ESPN from Cleveland.

"That's a trait you need in a head coach, to make decisions and keep focused when there's a lot of noise coming from the outside, he ticks all of those boxes."

While speculation ran rampant in Australia that Gleeson may eventually accept a coaching vacancy in Australia, he ensured he kept tabs on the NBA, remaining in contact with a number of NBA teams before a call from Griffin came in late November.

"I was moving towards being content staying home in Australia if the NBA door was closed. I was going to give it enough time to see if it was still open and I was fortunate enough to get a call from AG," Gleeson recalled.

"When Griff called and asked if I was available to come over, I asked him what time the plane leaves.

"It was a no-brainer to work with somebody you trust and somebody have built up that relationship with. I was ecstatic when he got the job, I was one of the happiest guys around because I know how much time he put in. To come here, help him, be a part of it, it's a no-brainer and I jumped on the first plane available."

Fresh from the airport and onto the Milwaukee bench in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, he admits the specifics of his role will manifest over the next few days and weeks. For now, the Bucks staff has a required additional body.

"Whatever they want," Gleeson said of his role with the Milwaukee staff.

"I can help out either end of the floor. The good thing is that I come in with a fresh set of eyes and can give some different ideas. I can really help that way with the coaches and the players."

The Bucks would handle the shorthanded Nets, 144-122 the final. To those that are familiar with Gleeson, it would be no surprise he's already locked into the big picture.

"Getting here yesterday and meeting the guys for the first time. They were really warm and welcoming. It's a legitimate organization and a legitimate contender.

"The talent is unbelievable, now we've just got to keep building to make the team the most talented team and the best team in the NBA. That's going to be a great challenge to be a part of."