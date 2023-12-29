Open Extended Reactions

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic isn't particularly fond of being in the spotlight.

Jokic, a native of Sombor, Serbia, memorably dropped one-liners about his aversion to the limelight after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. With unenthusiastic reactions after the championship ranging from: "The job is done. We can go home now," to "When is parade? [Thursday.] ... No, I need to go home," the revelation does not come as a surprise.

In a recent appearance on his teammate Michael Porter Jr.'s "Curious Mike Podcast," the five-time All-Star offered his thoughts on the celebrity lifestyle.

"It just feels sad," he said.

"Being famous, I think some people like it. I don't, really. When I finish my career, I really wish nobody knows me, and I really wish my kid, or kids in the future, really remember me as a dad, not as a basketball player," he said.

He also shared what his life would ideally look like after basketball.

"To not have [a] phone, I think that's another big goal of mine. ... To live in the moment like you said, like being a normal person," Jokic said. "Like go drink with your buddy or go have lunch or go play with the kid or go ride horses and nobody's going to make a big deal of that."

Jokic was the 41st overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft and has spent his entire eight-year tenure with the Nuggets. Through 33 games this season, he is averaging 26.4 points (12th), 12.3 rebounds (second) and 9.2 assists (tied-third).