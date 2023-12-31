Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams is fortifying his staff, bringing on veteran Brian Adams as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN.

Williams, whose Pistons ended an NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak Saturday night, decided to add Adams with assistant Dan Burke away from the team for the past month on what Williams called a "personal situation."

After spending most of the past decade with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers under Doc Rivers, Adams accepted a head coaching job with Taipei in the Taiwan T1 League for the 2023-2024 season.

Adams will now return to the NBA to join the Pistons on their upcoming Western Conference trip, sources said.

Adams spent two seasons (2018-2020) as the Clippers' G League head coach.