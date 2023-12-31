        <
          Pistons add Brian Adams to coaching staff, sources say

          • Adrian Wojnarowski, Senior NBA InsiderDec 31, 2023, 11:23 AM
          Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams is fortifying his staff, bringing on veteran Brian Adams as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN.

          Williams, whose Pistons ended an NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak Saturday night, decided to add Adams with assistant Dan Burke away from the team for the past month on what Williams called a "personal situation."

          After spending most of the past decade with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers under Doc Rivers, Adams accepted a head coaching job with Taipei in the Taiwan T1 League for the 2023-2024 season.

          Adams will now return to the NBA to join the Pistons on their upcoming Western Conference trip, sources said.

          Adams spent two seasons (2018-2020) as the Clippers' G League head coach.