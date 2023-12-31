Nikola Jokic cooks the Grizzlies for 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 142-105 win. (1:43)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon returned to practice on Sunday after sustaining lacerations to his face and right shooting hand when he was bitten by a family dog on Christmas.

He told The Denver Post that he feels ready to play in Monday's home game against the Charlotte Hornets.

"I love dogs. I grew up with dogs my whole life," Gordon told the newspaper. "But because we're on the road so much, my dad's taking care of him, so I can't really train him how I need him to be. ... But I feel good. Everything is fine."

Gordon has missed the last two games because of his injuries.

He's averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.