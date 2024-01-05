Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama celebrated his 20th birthday with a couple of highlight reel plays.

Guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama received an entry pass from Cedi Osman just outside the perimeter.

As the No. 1 overall pick sized up Antetokounmpo, Osman set a screen that caused Pat Connaughton to switch as he reached for the ball.

After Wembanyama analyzed the defense, he tossed the ball off the glass to himself from the right elbow to set a two-handed jam.

In the third quarter, Wembanyama recorded a steal by putting his hand in the passing lane on a dish from Connaughton to Brook Lopez and picking up the loose ball for a fast break. In a two-on-two situation, the 7-foot-4 center wrapped the ball around his back, leading to a poster on Lopez, who fouled Wembanyama for continuation.