Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has reinstated Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green from his suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last month. He missed 12 games while serving the suspension.

It's expected Green will need approximately a week to ramp up before making his return to the court, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He's expected to be with the team on Sunday for the first time since his suspension started on Dec. 14, sources said.

Green's suspension was announced as indefinite as he was asked to complete certain steps that "demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players."

According to a news release from the league on Saturday, Green met with a counselor and representatives of the Warriors, NBA and the NBA Players Association. Those meetings will continue through the season.

Green lost a total of just under $2 million while serving the suspension, saving Golden State nearly $9 million on their projected luxury tax bill, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.