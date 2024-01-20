Open Extended Reactions

Chet Holmgren is having an impressive rookie season in the NBA. The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star is averaging 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while his Oklahoma City Thunder squad currently sits as the second seed in the West.

On Friday, Holmgren's high school, Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, took the opportunity to retire the young star's jersey.

Chet Holmgren's Thunder teammates showed up to support him at his high school jersey retirement 🫶 pic.twitter.com/8wgAlXmNo7 — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

Minnehaha was dominant during Holmgren's tenure at the heart of the team's frontcourt, winning four state titles in four years. Holmgren averaged 20.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game in his senior season, earning bragging rights as the No. 1 recruit by ESPN.

The entire Thunder squad made the short trip to Minnehaha to attend the ceremony before they play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

"I don't got too many words for everybody, I don't want to keep these two teams from playing any longer than I already have," said Holmgren.

"I'd just like to say thank you to everybody. I've been trying to make my rounds, you know, to say hi to everybody, but I probably won't be able to make it to everyone. So this is my chance to say thank you to everybody who helped give me the opportunity to become who I am and to make this possible for me."