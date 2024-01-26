Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Boston center Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle and exited the Celtics' 143-110 win over Miami midway through the third quarter Thursday night.

Porzingis, who scored 19 points in 21 minutes of action before getting hurt, quickly went to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. The sprain diagnosis was made just a few minutes later. He did not return to the game.

Porzingis leaped to contest a shot by Miami's Bam Adebayo with 7:12 left in the third and landed on one of Adebayo's feet. Porzingis fell to the floor and grabbed at his injured ankle. He remained down for a few seconds before getting up and limping toward the Celtics' bench.

Jayson Tatum made a 3-pointer, even with the Celtics playing 4-on-5 for that possession, and Porzingis left the game when time was called.

Porzingis entered Thursday averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season for the NBA-leading Celtics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.