Chauncey Billups is furious that he's not granted a timeout and picks up successive technicals in the final minute of the Blazers' loss.

The Portland Trail Blazers are letting the 48-hour deadline to file a protest over Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City lapse, confident that they communicated their frustration to the NBA about the final moments of the game, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

In the aftermath of the 111-109 loss, ESPN reported that the Blazers had planned to file a protest with the league office. But the organization decided that it had made its point to the league and would move on to Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Blazers contend that coach Chauncey Billups, with a 109-108 lead, had been clearly calling a timeout on the sideline before a referee whistled a double dribble on guard Malcolm Brogdon with 15.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City.

In response, Billups reacted angrily to what he believed was a failure to honor his timeout request. He was assessed two technical fouls, including a second after marching onto the floor to argue, and ejected in the final seconds of the game.

The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made one of two technical free throws to tie the score at 109, and Jalen Williams hit a shot with 2.1 seconds to secure the victory. Portland dropped to 12-31 with the loss.

An NBA team has 48 hours to file a protest with the league office, and five days to provide evidence of the protested action. After that, the league office has five more days to make a decision. A protest costs a team $10,000 to file -- and is refunded if successful.