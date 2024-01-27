Four games were rescheduled by the NBA on Friday night after the death of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic prompted a pair of postponements.

The Warriors returned to game action this week after Milojevic suffered a heart attack the night before a game at the Utah Jazz and died the following morning, Jan. 17. Milojevic was 46.

The Warriors' game at the Jazz and the game after that, scheduled for Jan. 19 at home against the Dallas Mavericks, were postponed.

Now, the Warriors will play at the Jazz on Feb. 15. It will mark two trips to Salt Lake City in one week, as they were already scheduled to play at the Jazz on Feb. 12 and have a home game against the LA Clippers on Feb. 14.

The Mavericks at Warriors game was rescheduled to April 2.

Two other games were adjusted to accommodate those changes. Dallas was originally scheduled to host the Warriors on April 2 and the Atlanta Hawks on April 5. Now the Mavericks will welcome the Hawks on April 4, then the Warriors on April 5.