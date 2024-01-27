Open Extended Reactions

Boston Celtics power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the visiting LA Clippers because of a left ankle sprain.

Porzingis sustained the injury in the third quarter of Boston's 143-110 road victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Porzingis, 28, is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 33 games (all starts). He is in his first campaign with Boston after being acquired from the Washington Wizards via trade in June.

Porzingis has averages of 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 435 career games (434 starts) with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Wizards and Celtics. He was selected by New York with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NBA d

draft.