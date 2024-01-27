Open Extended Reactions

With a special Saturday edition of the NBA on ABC, players showed up in their best looks.

The two most recent MVPs both looked their finest ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets matchup.

Joel Embiid, who scored 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, arrived in a Louis Vuitton long-sleeved top under a white puffer vest, while Nikola Jokic opted for a casual suit. Embiid was ruled out minutes before game time with left knee soreness. Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan turned heads with his look, wearing pink pants alongside a black long-sleeved shirt and hat. Sixers center Paul Reed rocked a black-and-white Off-White top.

In the earlier Miami Heat-New York Knicks game, Knicks big man Jericho Sims stood out with an entirely neon green fit.

Here are some of the best looks from Saturday's NBA on ABC slate.