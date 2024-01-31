After missing 38 games because of an injury, Ben Simmons returns to the court and racks up 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the Nets' win vs. the Jazz. (2:07)

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a left knee contusion.

Simmons had just returned to game action on Monday after being sidelined for nearly three months with a nerve impingement in his lower back. He finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and no turnovers in 18 minutes as the Nets beat the Utah Jazz 147-114.

Simmons had an awkward fall on the final play he was on the court for during Monday's game, and was flexing his knee walking back down the court.

He said he felt fine after Monday's game, and was listed as probable on Tuesday before being downgraded to questionable Wednesday afternoon and eventually ruled out.

Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, wrote on X that Simmons was being held out "as he has a small irritated spot," adding, "the thought is by being cautious here with 3 days until the next game this can be put to rest and he can continue to work his way back to 10/10 game shape."

Lee wrote that he expects Simmons to play in Brooklyn's next game, on Saturday at Philadelphia, also his former team.

Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps was included in this report.