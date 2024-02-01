How to watch NBA Saturday Primetime game: Lakers vs. Knicks

The Hawks dominate the Lakers on Tuesday night with a 138-122 victory. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

On Feb. 3, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in a star-studded NBA Saturday Primetime matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the showdown.

How can I watch Lakers vs. Knicks?

The Lakers-Knicks game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (while also streaming on the ESPN app). Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Lisa Salters will be on the broadcast.

"NBA Countdown" will provide pregame coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with analysis from Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski, Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith and Bob Myers.

How are these teams playing lately?

The Knicks are 31-17, which is the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. New York boasts the NBA's seventh-best defense (allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions) and 10th-best offense (scoring 115.1 points per 100 possessions).

New York has won eight straight games and has been on a roll since acquiring OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks are 14-2 since Anunoby's Knicks debut.

The Lakers are currently 24-25, which is the ninth-best record in the Western Conference. They boast the NBA's 16th-ranked defense (allowing 112.8 points per 100 possessions) and 20th-ranked offense (scoring 111.4 points per 100 possessions).

Los Angeles has been struggling as of late, with recent losses to below-.500 teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers' superstar duo of James and Davis are trying to right the ship.

Where can I find more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's NBA coverage, including breaking news, in-depth analysis, trade rumors, exclusive interviews, midseason grades, mock drafts and more!