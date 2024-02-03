LeBron James says he was proud of the Lakers for beating the Celtics shorthanded, but won't clarify his hourglass tweet after losing to the Hawks. (0:27)

NEW YORK -- Speaking to reporters for the first time since his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN's Brian Windhorst that he would not seek a trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James said he is undecided about the contract decision he will have to make with the franchise this summer.

James has a player option on his contract with L.A. for $51.4 million for 2024-25, which would be his 22nd season in the NBA.

When asked if he knows what he will do with that option after Saturday's shootaround ahead of the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks, James replied, "No."

Speaking for the first time since tweeting an hourglass emoji with all the sand filtered to the bottom following L.A.'s blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, James also declined to clarify the tweet.

James sat out the Lakers' 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday with a sore left ankle but sounded committed to playing against the Knicks after a four-day layoff.

"Physically? I mean, I've been better. But I've been a lot worse. But hoping to be able to go out and contribute tonight, help our team win the ballgame, obviously," James said. "I'm very proud of our efforts in Boston. Those guys stepped up and played exceptional basketball. Beautiful to see. Beautiful to watch."

James, who reiterated his appreciation for playing at Madison Square Garden as he has done throughout his career, was also asked if he has ever wondered what it would have been like to play for the Knicks.

"During my free agency period in 2010, it was one of the teams that I looked at," James said. "So I've had that thought in my career."

The Lakers are 2-2 on their current six-game road trip, 25-25 overall and No. 9 in the Western Conference. James emphasized the need for the team to develop consistency over the final 2½ months of the regular season.

"If we can play some good basketball, string a couple wins together, and not be so Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on any given night, then we'll be OK," James said.