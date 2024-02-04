Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela will miss at least a week after being diagnosed with a left adductor strain Sunday.

Capela underwent an MRI after experiencing discomfort during Atlanta's 141-134 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Hawks said he will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

The 29-year-old Capela has six double-doubles in the past seven games and is averaging 11.5 points and a team-leading 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

In 10 seasons for the Houston Rockets and Hawks, Capela has career averages of 12.3 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.