          SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

          Long Island Lutheran and Etiwanda both have key matches coming up that could define the season. Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Feb 6, 2024, 04:24 PM

          There is not a lot of movement in the Power Rankings this week.

          Led by McDonald's All-American and Florida signee Alivia McGill and junior guard Taylor Woodson, No. 21 Hopkins went to No. 25 Minnetonka on Tuesday and won convincingly, 79-62. Hopkins will host Minnetonka for the rematch on Feb. 23.

          There are some upcoming games of national implications on the schedule to watch for:

          No. 13 DME Academy at No. 9 IMG Academy (Feb. 6): Despite missing Baylor bound PG Ines Goryanova, DME continues to compete as a top 20 team in the country. IMG has added 2025 Australian forward Lara Somfai.

          No. 9 IMG Academy at No. 3 Montverde Academy (Feb. 9): This Floridian rivalry is always must see with two programs with loaded rosters. Montverde is still in the hunt for the end of year No. 1 spot.

          No. 10 Sidwell Friends at No. 3 Montverde Academy (hosted at Long Island Lutheran), Morris Catholic at No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (Feb. 17): These top 10 matchups at Sidwell over President's Day weekend will be well worth the price of admission. The Friday night Montverde-LUHI matchup is the headliner.

          Long Island Lutheran also has a big game Sidwell (Feb. 19) that weekend.

          Feb. 17: Ontario Christian at No. 5 Etiwanda (Feb. 17): Freshman scoring sensation Kaleena Smith will face the toughest opponent of the year in Etiwanda, led by McDonald's All-American and USC signee Kennedy Smith.

          1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 21-0
          2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 17-1
          3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 20-1
          4. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 27-1
          5. Etiwanda (Calif.) 25-3
          6. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 19-3
          7. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 20-0
          8. Grayson (Ga.) 23-0
          9. IMG Academy (Fla. ) 21-3
          10. Sidwell Friends (Washington) 15-3
          11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 21-2
          12. Timberview (Texas) 33-1
          13. DME Academy (Fla.) 17-4
          14. DeSoto HS (Texas) 21-5
          15. Duncanville (Texas) 27-4
          16. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 19-1
          17. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 28-2
          18. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 18-0
          19. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 25-0
          20. Johnston (Iowa) 21-0
          21. Hopkins (Minn.) 18-2
          22. Putnam City West (Okla.) 18-1
          23. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 18-3
          24. Thomas Dale (Va.) 17-0
          25. Minnetonka (Minn.) 18-2