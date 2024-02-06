SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

There is not a lot of movement in the Power Rankings this week.

Led by McDonald's All-American and Florida signee Alivia McGill and junior guard Taylor Woodson, No. 21 Hopkins went to No. 25 Minnetonka on Tuesday and won convincingly, 79-62. Hopkins will host Minnetonka for the rematch on Feb. 23.

There are some upcoming games of national implications on the schedule to watch for:

No. 13 DME Academy at No. 9 IMG Academy (Feb. 6): Despite missing Baylor bound PG Ines Goryanova, DME continues to compete as a top 20 team in the country. IMG has added 2025 Australian forward Lara Somfai.

No. 9 IMG Academy at No. 3 Montverde Academy (Feb. 9): This Floridian rivalry is always must see with two programs with loaded rosters. Montverde is still in the hunt for the end of year No. 1 spot.

No. 10 Sidwell Friends at No. 3 Montverde Academy (hosted at Long Island Lutheran), Morris Catholic at No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (Feb. 17): These top 10 matchups at Sidwell over President's Day weekend will be well worth the price of admission. The Friday night Montverde-LUHI matchup is the headliner.

Long Island Lutheran also has a big game Sidwell (Feb. 19) that weekend.

Feb. 17: Ontario Christian at No. 5 Etiwanda (Feb. 17): Freshman scoring sensation Kaleena Smith will face the toughest opponent of the year in Etiwanda, led by McDonald's All-American and USC signee Kennedy Smith.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 21-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 17-1

3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 20-1

4. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 27-1

5. Etiwanda (Calif.) 25-3

6. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 19-3

7. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 20-0

8. Grayson (Ga.) 23-0

9. IMG Academy (Fla. ) 21-3

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington) 15-3

11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 21-2

12. Timberview (Texas) 33-1

13. DME Academy (Fla.) 17-4

14. DeSoto HS (Texas) 21-5

15. Duncanville (Texas) 27-4

16. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 19-1

17. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 28-2

18. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 18-0

19. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 25-0

20. Johnston (Iowa) 21-0

21. Hopkins (Minn.) 18-2

22. Putnam City West (Okla.) 18-1

23. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 18-3

24. Thomas Dale (Va.) 17-0

25. Minnetonka (Minn.) 18-2