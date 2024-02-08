Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will miss Wednesday night's game against the host Boston Celtics due to lower back tightness.

Murray last missed a game on Jan. 28, when he was sidelined against the Toronto Raptors due to right hamstring tightness.

In 49 games this season (all starts), the 27-year-old Murray has averaged 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 46.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

Boston will also be short-handed in the backcourt, as Jrue Holiday was ruled out due to a right elbow sprain.

Holiday, 32, has averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 46 games (all starts) this season.

Atlanta enters Wednesday 22-28 on the season, while the Celtics are an NBA-best 38-12.