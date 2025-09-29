The Golden State Warriors' 2025 media day is here and, using history as guide, fans are prepared for another unique look from Jimmy Butler.

In recent years, Butler has become the NBA's undisputed king of media day trolling.

In 2023, he had the internet buzzing with his "emo Jimmy" transformation, which came with straightened hair, a (possibly fake) piercing on his eyebrow and a mood that screamed "it's not a phase."

But it all began in 2022 with ombre faux locs that had fans questioning how much his hair could've grown during the offseason.

Jimmy Butler wore rather memorable hairstyles to previous media days. Getty Images

In 2024, the big question was: What's next?

Would "Jimmy Buckets" show up with a mohawk? A mullet that would make 1980s rock stars jealous?

In this case, hypotheticals were more entertaining than the answer.

"I'm here. Normal hair. No shenanigans," Butler said when asked about his suspiciously normal styled hair.

Absence only makes the heart grow fonder. Perhaps his media day trolling tradition will return for this year's media day.