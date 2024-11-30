Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo returned for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night after missing one game with swelling in his left knee.

Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks' 106-103 NBA Cup victory at Miami on Tuesday.

The two-time MVP had been listed as probable with tendinopathy in his right patellar tendon. He was in the starting lineup for Saturday's game.

"He's good," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game.

Antetokounmpo entered Saturday as the league's leading scorer at 32.4 points per game. He ranked fifth in rebounds (11.9) and 20th in assists (6.4).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.