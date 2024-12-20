How to watch the NBA-Disney 'Dunk the Halls' Christmas game

Mickey and friends bring a live animated Spurs-Knicks game to Main Street USA on Christmas. (0:49)

'Dunk the Halls': The NBA comes to Disney World on Christmas (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

It's time to bring the NBA to Walt Disney World. Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up to deliver the gift of "Dunk the Halls" -- the first real-time animated NBA game -- on Christmas Day.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks will host Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in a special alt-cast that marks the first animated presentation of an NBA game. The virtual, live re-creation of the Spurs vs. Knicks game will be set on iconic Main Street, USA in Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

The teams will play in front of animated fans including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Chip and Dale. Mickey and the other Disney characters will also compete in a special slam dunk contest at halftime.

Here are key facts about "Dunk the Halls":

How can fans watch "Dunk the Halls"?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday 12/25

Spurs at Knicks alt-cast - Noon on ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+

Fans can catch all the action in the NBA streaming hub.

How did the "Dunk the Halls" vision come to life?

The storyline behind the "Dunk the Halls" presentation begins with Mickey's Christmas wish to Santa Claus to bring the NBA players to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort to play the first animated NBA game on Christmas Day. It continues ESPN and the NBA's well-documented history of innovation, including alt-cast executions that utilize the unmatched depth and scope of The Walt Disney Company. In 2021, ESPN and the NBA teamed up with Marvel for "Marvel's Arena of Heroes," -- an alt-cast of an NBA regular-season game.

What other content can NBA fans enjoy on Christmas?

Check out this primer on all things NBA Christmas for this year's full ESPN game schedule, historical records, and other fun facts about holiday hoops.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.