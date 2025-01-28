Hornets star LaMelo Ball is shaken up and leaves the game after tripping over Jarred Vanderbilt following a made 3-pointer. (0:45)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

He did not return, and the Hornets lost 112-107.

Ball had just made a 3-pointer off one foot and was backpedaling down the court when he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot and fell backward, hitting his head hard on the floor. Ball then got up, intentionally fouled to stop the clock and then walked directly to the locker room under his own power with a slight limp.

He scored seven points in nine minutes before the injury.

Hornets coach Charles Lee said after the game he had no immediate update on Ball's status moving forward or how much time he might miss.

Ball has had a history of ankle injuries since being drafted by the Hornets with the third pick in 2020. He has missed 158 games during his NBA career due to injury.

Ball has been wearing braces this season to help protect his ankles.

He came in averaging a career-best 28.9 points but was not chosen an All-Star starter despite leading all Eastern Conference guards in voting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.