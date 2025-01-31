Detroit's Isaiah Stewart is thrown out of the game after knocking Indiana's Thomas Bryant to the floor while chasing a rebound. (1:21)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended one game without pay after picking up his sixth flagrant foul point of the season, the NBA announced on Friday.

Stewart received a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter of the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Stewart entered the game with four flagrant foul points.

Stewart will serve his suspension when the Pistons host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Coincidently, the Pistons had planned to honor Stewart by giving away a bobblehead of his likeness to fans attending Friday's game. The Pistons told TMZ Sports they plan to go through with the giveaway, as the promotional schedule is locked in once the schedule is released.

Stewart was also fined $50,000 for making inappropriate and objectionable gestures following his ejection. Stewart also stands to lose $86,207 in salary for missing Friday's game, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Stewart is averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.