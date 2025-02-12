Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to score inside, but Deandre Ayton is there to protect the rim for the Trail Blazers. (0:20)

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton will miss at least four weeks with a left calf strain, the team said Wednesday.

Ayton, who is averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in 40 starts this season, had an MRI after suffering the injury during Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He was replaced by Donovan Clingan, who scored a career-high 21 points in 21 minutes.

Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will miss Wednesday's rematch against the Nuggets with an ankle sprain. He is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 assists in 47 games this season.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.