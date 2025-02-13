Things get heated after Tristan Thompson's dunk in the remaining seconds of the Cavaliers and Raptors game. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said Cleveland center Tristan Thompson was "disrespectful" for dunking with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers' 131-108 victory Wednesday night.

As fans booed, Raptors players Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead confronted Thompson after the final buzzer to express their displeasure at the late two-handed slam.

"I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful," Rajakovic said. "I'm not going to stand for that, for sure. I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was no class."

Even Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson struggled to explain why Thompson -- from nearby Brampton -- punctuated Cleveland's eighth victory in nine games with a dunk.

"I'm not sure what he was thinking," Atkinson said. "Sometimes, though, you're playing the game, and you just have a reaction. I know with Tristan, there's no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you're playing, and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate."

Thompson offered a response to Rajakovic in a social media post Thursday morning, accusing the Raptors of final-minute "full court press" when they were trailing by 30 points and adding to "stay warm in MY CITY."

You wanna full court press with under a minute left in the game when you get cracked by 30 this will happen to you. Lose for draft lottery and be happy buddy boy. Hopefully you and most of your guys see the light at the end of Bobby and Masai long term plan. Bless up stay warm in... https://t.co/9bsEnB9geb — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 13, 2025

Barnes declined to comment, and Shead agreed with his coach's take.

"What he did at the end of the game was just a little bit disrespectful to the game of basketball, not just us," Shead said. "We had a couple of choice words. We're adults, we'll move on from it."

A 14-year NBA veteran, Thompson represented Canada internationally several times, including in qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, before becoming an American citizen in 2020.

Tristan Thompson's late dunk led to words being exchanged between him and several Raptors players at the end of Cleveland's win Wednesday night. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Toronto's RJ Barrett, also from Canada, said he understood why his Raptors teammates were upset with Thompson.

"It's kind of an unwritten rule to not do that at the end," Barrett said. "Jamal did what he's supposed to."

The win was Cleveland's 44th this season, the most in the league and the Cavaliers' most before the All-Star break in franchise history. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.