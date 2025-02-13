Kyrie Irving explains the bond the Mavericks have with their fans and how he will continue to try to lead the organization. (2:42)

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks desperately needed their leader to deliver.

Chaos swirled around the Mavs in the 12 days since general manager Nico Harrison's stunning decision to trade face of the franchise Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. All-Star Anthony Davis, the headliner of the return from L.A., and the Mavs' other top three big men are out for an extended period. Fans were outraged about losing Doncic, and several were ejected from Monday's overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings for fairly routine acts of protest. Coach Jason Kidd was so frustrated that he skipped his postgame media session, apologizing before Wednesday's game.

Kyrie Irving remained calm through it all. And he made sure the Mavericks and their fans had a feel-good moment, scoring 42 points and taking a critical charge in the final minute of a 111-107 win over the Golden State Warriors.

"That was special," said Mavs guard Klay Thompson, who had 17 points against his former team. "That was incredible -- 42 and the defensive stop of the night. Yeah, that was incredible. Needed it bad, especially when I didn't have my best shooting night. That's our point guard, man. That was ridiculous."

The crowd at the American Airlines Center included thousands of Warriors fans, which is the norm in the Stephen Curry era, and hundreds of people wearing Doncic jerseys. But Wednesday's game wasn't marred by security activity in the stands like Monday, and there weren't any audible "Fire Nico!" chants.

Irving credited the crowd for giving the Mavs a spark. It was a necessary lift given that Dallas has so many injuries that 6-foot-7 Kessler Edwards, who is on a two-way contract, started at center.

"Anytime you're in a game like tonight and you're looking for that energy, you look into the crowd, our fans, and you could drive yourself off that or get amplified, electrified off of that energy that's in the crowd," Irving said. "And it makes a big difference for us in in our home stadium. We got to protect it -- our arena -- and I feel like our fans know that. We're obviously dealing with something unique, but at the same time we have to put our best foot forward."

Irving, who will make his ninth All-Star appearance this weekend as the injury replacement for Davis, gave the crowd plenty to cheer about with a sensational shooting night.

Irving went 15-of-25 from the floor and 7-of-10 from 3-point range, including a flurry of three 3s in 41 seconds midway through the third quarter. According to ESPN Research, Irving scored 32 of his points on contested shots (12-of-21).

"That's what great players do," said Curry, who had 25 points. "They respond to all types of adversity and changes, as wild as they might be. Especially in that first half, we had a couple breakdowns that he was able to take advantage of. That just gives him even more life and more energy than he probably already had coming into the game. He gets going, it's hard to stop."

The Warriors had a chance to tie or take the lead after Naji Marshall's floater put the Mavs up two with 25.2 seconds remaining.

Irving, who played a second shy of 40 minutes, came up with the stop by stepping in to take a charge on a Jimmy Butler drive.

"Plain and simple, if I'm putting my body on the line, we all have to," said Irving, who has been managing a bulging disc in his lower back. For me, that same sentiment and feeling -- whatever it takes to win."