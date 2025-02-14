Check out the top highlight-reel plays from Daniel Gafford this season for the Mavericks. (2:17)

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford will sit out at least six weeks because of a Grade 3 sprain of the MCL in his right knee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

Gafford suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. The team announced the next day that he would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Gafford took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote in a story: "Y'all wait for me...Be back soon."

The severity of Gafford's injury means the Mavericks will be without their top three big men for weeks after the All-Star break.

Sources said All-Star forward/center Anthony Davis, the headliner of the return package in the Luka Doncic trade, was expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks as the Mavericks proceed with caution in his recovery from the left adductor strain suffered in his Dallas debut.

Dereck Lively II, who had been the Mavericks' starting center, has been sidelined for a month because of a stress fracture in his right ankle and remains in a walking boot. Reserve center Dwight Powell has sat out the past 14 games because of a strained hip.

The Mavericks managed to win back-to-back games over the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat with 6-foot-7 two-way player Kessler Edwards starting at center.