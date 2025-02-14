        <
        >

          Sources: Mavs' Daniel Gafford to miss at least six weeks

          play
          Daniel Gafford's top plays of the season (2:17)

          Check out the top highlight-reel plays from Daniel Gafford this season for the Mavericks. (2:17)

          • Shams Charania
          • Tim MacMahon
            Close
            Tim MacMahon
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009
            • Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks
            • Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM
            Follow on X
          Feb 14, 2025, 04:28 AM

          Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford will sit out at least six weeks because of a Grade 3 sprain of the MCL in his right knee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

          Gafford suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. The team announced the next day that he would be reevaluated in two weeks.

          Gafford took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote in a story: "Y'all wait for me...Be back soon."

          The severity of Gafford's injury means the Mavericks will be without their top three big men for weeks after the All-Star break.

          Sources said All-Star forward/center Anthony Davis, the headliner of the return package in the Luka Doncic trade, was expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks as the Mavericks proceed with caution in his recovery from the left adductor strain suffered in his Dallas debut.

          Dereck Lively II, who had been the Mavericks' starting center, has been sidelined for a month because of a stress fracture in his right ankle and remains in a walking boot. Reserve center Dwight Powell has sat out the past 14 games because of a strained hip.

          The Mavericks managed to win back-to-back games over the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat with 6-foot-7 two-way player Kessler Edwards starting at center.