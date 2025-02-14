Before he plays for the Wizards, relive Khris Middleton's top plays this season for the Bucks. (1:55)

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton thanked Milwaukee for helping shape him "into the person and player I am today" a week after the Bucks traded the three-time All-Star to the Washington Wizards.

"From the moment I stepped foot in this city, you embraced me," Middleton said Friday in a social media post. "Together, we experienced the rebuilding years, the emergence of a championship contender, and ultimately, the unforgettable journey to the 2021 NBA Championship. That magical run will stay with me forever -- the late-game shots, the comeback victories, and most importantly, bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Milwaukee after 50 years."

Middleton, who had been with the Bucks since the 2013-14 season, was sent to Washington at last week's trade deadline along with 2024 first-round pick AJ Johnson in a deal that brought Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee. Both teams also received draft compensation in the trade.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said this week that trading Middleton "has to be the hardest thing transactionally that I've ever done, from the human side of it, the roster side of it, the culture of the team, our community."

Middleton thanked the Bucks in his post.

"To the Bucks organization: Thank you for believing in me, developing me, and giving me the opportunity to grow from a trade piece into an All-Star and champion," he said.

Middleton, 33, is the Bucks' career leader in 3-pointers (1,382) and ranks behind only two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in games (735) and minutes (23,039). He's third in franchise history in points (12,586) and assists (2,990).

Injuries limited him to 33 games in 2022-23 and 55 in 2023-24. He didn't make his 2024-25 debut until Dec. 6 after recovering from offseason surgery to each of his ankles.

"To the Milwaukee community: This city has become my home," Middleton said. "The relationships built, the community initiatives we've worked on together, and the countless memories made both on and off the court will stay with me forever.

"As I begin this new chapter, I'm excited for the opportunities ahead. But Milwaukee will always hold a special place in my heart. This isn't goodbye -- it's thank you."