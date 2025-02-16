DALLAS -- Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Sunday.

On Sunday, the Mavericks said they are aware of an incident and have suspended an employee they didn't identify.

According to a statement from the DPD, police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. CT. The 56-year-old Armstrong and another party, whom Dallas television station WFAA identified as a woman, were arguing when Armstrong allegedly hit the other individual with a gun and threatened to shoot the person, according to police.

Police said the other individual was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.

Armstrong, who has posted bond since being booked Saturday morning, spent two seasons with the Mavericks late in his 14-year NBA playing career and was a backup point guard on the 2005-06 team that reached the NBA Finals. He joined the Dallas coaching staff in 2008-09.

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident," the team said in a statement Sunday. "We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. ... We will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

An NBA spokesperson said the league was in contact with the Mavericks and also in the process of gathering information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.