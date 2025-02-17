Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards attacks the rim for a vicious one-handed slam over Chet Holmgren. (0:29)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards did not participate in Sunday night's All-Star tournament due to a groin injury.

Edwards told reporters he had hoped the injury wouldn't be an issue coming out of the break. The Timberwolves will return to action on Friday at the Houston Rockets.

Edwards' status wasn't announced until after he didn't appear in the first game of the tournament, a 41-32 loss that eliminated Edwards' Team Kenny.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also was a late scratch for Sunday's event.

Edwards, 23, had been named to his third-straight All-Star team after averaging a career-high 27.5 points this season.