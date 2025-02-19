        <
          • Field Level Media
          Feb 19, 2025, 10:38 PM

          Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will be available for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after sitting out the past four games because of a shoulder injury.

          Holiday last played Feb. 4, when he had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals in a 112-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

          In 44 games (all starts) this season, Holiday has averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

          Boston comes out of the All-Star break sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference at 39-16.

          The Celtics will be without big man Xavier Tillman (knee) on Thursday.

          Oft-injured big man Joel Embiid (knee) of the 76ers is slated to play.