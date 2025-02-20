What are the longest NBA postseason droughts in history?

Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings fans were starving for postseason basketball, and on March 29, 2023, they finally got it.

The Kings defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-80 to clinch their first playoff spot since 2006. The 16-year dry spell was the longest active postseason drought in the four major American sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL).

The last time the Kings had made the playoffs, former Apple CEO Steve Jobs had yet to introduce the iPhone. The late Jobs ushered in the smartphone in January 2007, calling the device a "revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone," according to Apple's website.

While the Kings' playoff-less streak is now a not-so-distant memory, it remains the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Here's a look at the NBA's longest postseason droughts of all time:

Sacramento Kings: 16 (2007-2022)

Buffalo Braves/San Diego Clippers/Los Angeles Clippers: 15 (1977-1991)

Minnesota Timberwolves: 13 (2005-2017)

Golden State Warriors: 12 (1995-2006)

Phoenix Suns: 10 (2011-2020)

Dallas Mavericks: 10 (1991-2000)

Sacramento Kings: 9 (1987-1995)

Golden State Warriors: 9 (1978-1986)

Utah Jazz: 9 (1975-1983)

Charlotte Hornets: 8 (2017-2024)*

Atlanta Hawks: 8 (2000-2007)

Los Angeles Clippers: 8 (1998-2005)

Denver Nuggets: 8 (1996-2003)

Vancouver Grizzlies/Memphis Grizzlies: 8 (1996-2003)

Washington Bullets: 8 (1989-1996)

*Active

