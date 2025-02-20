How to watch and stream 4 NBA games this Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

What better way to spend Sunday than watching NBA action on the ESPN family of networks. ABC kicks off the day with a doubleheader featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks heading to Boston to take on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending NBA champion Celtics, followed by Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks visiting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN picks up the baton with a nighttime doubleheader presented by State Farm, starting with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, and then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder close the night against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash" sets the stage ahead of the second doubleheader on ESPN.

Here are key facts about Sunday's NBA action:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Knicks at Celtics - 1 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

Mavericks at Warriors - 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

"NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash" - 6 p.m. on ESPN

Grizzlies at Cavaliers - 7 p.m. on ESPN

Thunder at Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Fans can catch all the action in the NBA streaming hub.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, in-depth player profiles, scores, stats, schedules and more.