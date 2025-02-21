LeBron James reunites with Trail Blazers employee he knocked over five years ago

LeBron James scores 40 points as the Lakers bounce back with a win against the Blazers. (1:58)

LeBron leads the way with 40 points in Lakers' win (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Through LeBron James' 21 seasons in the league, he has proved how strong his memory is on and off the court.

Ahead of James' historic 40-point performance against the Trail Blazer on Thursday at the Moda Center, where he passed Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games at age 40 or above, he greeted arena staff worker Katy Stevens, with whom he crossed paths in 2019.

LeBron hugged the Portland arena staffer he knocked over in 2019 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/3vOXrGneQh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2025

During the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 6, 2019, James missed a 3-pointer from the left wing before attempting to get back in transition defense. As James bounced down the sideline, he slightly bumped Stevens, who was assisting courtside fans.

Stevens fell slightly before breaking her fall. The Lakers forward helped her up and hugged her with his right arm as she cackled in joy, and then he returned on defense.

In Thursday's win against Portland, James played his 1,542nd career game, passing Vince Carter for third-most in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Lakers this season.