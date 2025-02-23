Joel Embiid tries to block a corner 3-pointer but goes flying by Trendon Watford into the crowd. (0:16)

Joel Embiid got benched, and the Philadelphia 76ers got beat at the horn.

A season full of championship hopes has turned into a debacle for the 76ers, the latest blight coming against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night when they lost their seventh straight game, this one on a buzzer-beating tip-in -- and with Embiid on the bench.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, the oft-injured Embiid sat out the fourth quarter of the 105-103 loss after a rough three quarters. Embiid scored just 14 points in 31 minutes, missed all six 3-point attempts and was a bystander in the fourth when the 76ers rallied from 17 down to take the lead late until they were finished off by Nic Claxton's game winner.

Embiid, who signed a three-year, $193 million contract extension in September, declined to comment.

Embiid has been hobbled by injuries all season and was slow to get up late in the third when he lost the ball and hit the court. Embiid said earlier this week that he needed to "fix the problem" in his left knee to return to his dominant All-Star form.

"The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now," Embiid said Thursday after the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics. "I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself."

He has played in just 19 of 56 games for the Sixers, who fell to 20-36 as their chances for a berth in the NBA play-in tournament fade.

"I mean, I get it. Especially for how big he is, the size he is, and how he plays," teammate Paul George said about Embiid's injuries. "It takes a toll. But I think the best thing for it is reps. ... So that was the best thing for me, just playing through it. Eventually, the body gets adjusted to it."

Coach Nick Nurse said he benched Embiid in the fourth because the lineup on the court -- that included big man Guerschon Yabusele -- was playing well.

"They had a good feel for the game at that point," Nurse said. "Just wanted to let them roll with it."

Embiid played just 39 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers announced in early February of that season that he had undergone surgery. Embiid came back in early April, was part of the 76ers' playoff run and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team over the summer.

"I've probably seen him at his best, I think. I can't really speak for the couple of seasons before that. But for the last four years, he's been pretty dominant every time he steps on the court," 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said. "Knowing that it's still holding him back a little bit, and he's still out here trying to fight and get his rhythm. Go out there and just be him and it's difficult.

"I just try to keep his head up."

Embiid acknowledged earlier this month that he didn't have enough time to fully recover after undergoing surgery last year.

"He's giving us what he can. He's not himself. We all know that," Nurse said. "He's not certainly the guy we're used to seeing play at a super-high level. I commend him for giving us what he can."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.