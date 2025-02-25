Check out the best of Nikola Jokic's 19 assists in the Nuggets' win over the Pacers. (1:42)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nikola Jokic had a career-best 19 assists while adding 18 points and nine rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 125-116 on Monday night.

According to ESPN Research, Denver's win marked Jokic's 28th career game with at least 15 assists, the most by a non-guard in NBA history. His final total is also tied for second most in a game by any center in the league's history. Only Wilt Chamberlain, according to ESPN Research, has had more, posting 21 assists against the Detroit Pistons back in 1968.

"The guy is just an amazing, complete basketball player," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "And I think the most remarkable thing is not just 19 assists, but the satisfaction and joy that Nikola gets from making his teammates better. And he'd be happy getting 19 assists ... and us winning [more] than any other superstar that I've ever come across."

Denver used a balanced attack to bounce back after the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak Saturday, but make no mistake: Jokic was the star of the show.

"He's a humble person and understands that this whole thing is always much bigger than the individual," Malone said. "It's the collective. But 19? ... What is that? ... He's just an incredible player. And what a luxury to have when you can just play through him down the stretch of a close game and you know something good is going to happen each and every time."

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Christian Braun added 17 points and Jamal Murray scored 16 for Denver.

Myles Turner led Indiana with 23 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 15 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Aaron Nesmith 17.

"Obviously, Nikola is not a guy in the league that you would say is an elite defender, but he's one of the highest IQ guys in the league," Haliburton said. "And I thought he did a great job in the pick-and-roll making me have to make different reads."

The Nuggets led by as many as 13 before settling for a 64-58 lead at halftime. The Pacers had trimmed the lead to 56-55 off a fast-break dunk by Obi Toppin with 2:43 left in the second quarter. Denver followed with a 6-0 run to regain control.

The Nuggets shot 56% and held a 46-32 rebounding edge. Denver also made 8 of 21 3-pointers, while the Pacers were 14-of-43 from 3-point range.

After the Pacers narrowed the deficit to 115-108, Gordon hit a 19-foot jumper and then Christian Braun scored on a layup from an alley-oop pass from Jokic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.