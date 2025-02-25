Attorneys representing LeBron James and his son Bronny have denied "each and every allegation" made in a lawsuit filed in October alleging their involvement in a 2022 car crash outside of Los Angeles.

The lawsuit, filed by April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, claimed that James and his son -- now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers -- crashed into them in November 2022 on a highway in Littlerock, California.

Lopez and McGillen said they suffered undisclosed injuries that require ongoing treatment and that their vehicle was damaged and depreciated. They seek unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

In a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing Feb. 20, attorneys representing James and Bronny, 20, wrote that they "deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all."

The filing then listed 14 defenses to points made in the complaint. One defense stated that if Lopez and McGillen suffered any injuries or damage to their vehicle, those damages were caused "by persons other than these answering defendants."

In the filing, James' attorneys asked for the judge to rule in their favor, including awarding costs incurred because of the lawsuit.

The Palmdale Sheriff's Station and the California Highway Patrol told ESPN on Tuesday that they have no reports on the alleged crash.

Attorneys representing both parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.