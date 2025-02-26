Ja Morant makes a nice assist to Jaylen Wells, who dunks to give the Grizzlies some breathing room late in overtime. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ja Morant had 29 points and eight assists, his final one a feed to Jaylen Wells for a dunk with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies closed the extra period with a 7-0 run to beat the Phoenix Suns 151-148 on Tuesday night.

The 299 combined points were the most in an NBA game this season, according to ESPN Research. The game was close throughout with 22 ties and 22 lead changes. Phoenix had the biggest lead -- 10 points -- in the third quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points for the Grizzlies before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane had 25 points and nine assists as Memphis moved into a tie for second place in the Western Conference with idle Denver.

Phoenix had five players score at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 10, 1990. Devin Booker had 28 points and 10 assists before fouling out, Kevin Durant scored 26, Bradley Beal had 24 points and a season-high 11 assists, Bol Bol had a season-high 23 points and Grayson Allen scored 21.

Morant had shot 2 of 14 from the field through three quarters before scoring 15 in the fourth, including Memphis' final 11 points. The Grizzlies star finished a career-worst 1 for 12 from distance but his lone 3-point make cut the Suns' lead to one with 9.2 seconds to go. He followed that up with a floater with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 137-all.

"I know every shot I take won't go in but that don't mean, you know, once you miss one you stop taking them," Morant said after the game. "Just continuing to shoot the ball. Shot it with confidence."

Durant's jumper with 1:17 left in overtime put the Suns ahead 148-144. Santi Aldama responded with a 3-pointer for Memphis, and the Grizzlies took the lead on Brandon Clark's tip-in with 37.6 seconds left. Durant missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final four seconds.

The Suns have lost six of their last seven games, dropping them to a season-worst four games under .500 and more than two games back of the Sacramento Kings for the last play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.