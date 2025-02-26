NBA players with triple-doubles against every team faced

Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic suited up on Feb. 25 against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. His 16-point, 12-assist, 15-rebound performance not only gave the superstar his 91st career triple-double (including playoffs), it added another impressive honor to his résumé: recording a triple-double against every team he's played against in the NBA.

Doncic is the fifth player in league history to accomplish this feat. Learn more about him and the other stars on the elite list below.

Luka Doncic

Doncic's first triple-double with the Lakers showed the purple and gold why they brought him in. He also was added to a list of NBA players who had a triple-double in the first game against their former teams, joining the likes of Lonzo Ball, James Harden and DeMar DeRozan. Additionally, he became one of three players with a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams.

LeBron James

Even at 40 years old, James continues to prove that Father Time is no match for his scoring, passing and rebounding skills. He reached at least 10 triple-doubles in a season for the fourth time in the regular season during his 2024-25 run. James got a triple-double against his 30th team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in 2019, becoming the first player to achieve the mark.

Russell Westbrook

First career triple-double: Mar. 2, 2009, vs. Dallas Mavericks

Total teams: 30

Until the 2019-20 season, Westbrook -- the all-time leader in triple-doubles -- had never recorded one against the Thunder, since he had spent his whole career with the franchise. This changed in January 2020 when, as a member of the Houston Rockets, he notched a triple-double with 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. His 200th career regular-season triple-double came during the 2024-25 season.

Nikola Jokic

First career triple-double: Feb. 3, 2017, vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Total teams: 29

Unless something changes, Jokic may only record triple-doubles against 29 teams. The Denver Nuggets' franchise star has racked up triple-doubles throughout the years and is quickly approaching Westbrook's record. Jokic finally earned a triple-double against every team he has faced in 2024 versus the Washington Wizards.

Maurice Stokes

First career triple-double: Jan. 14, 1956, vs. Syracuse Nationals

Total teams: Seven

Hall of Famer Maurice Stokes had his career cut short, but he made an impact on the game in his few years in the league. The prolific rebounder notched eight triple-doubles in the 1957-58 season, managing to earn one against the seven teams he faced.

