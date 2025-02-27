Stephen A. Smith can't see the Knicks contending in the playoffs against the Celtics and Cavaliers. (2:32)

New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Hukporti, 22, sustained the injury in his first NBA start on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, posting 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block.

It's the latest injury blow to the Knicks' frontcourt, which has been without Mitchell Robinson all season and had Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined on Wednesday with a sore knee.

Robinson is closing in on his season debut, however, and aims to return within the week, sources said.

Hukporti, a second-round pick (58th overall) in the 2024 NBA draft, is averaging 1.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 8.7 minutes in 25 games (one start) this season.