Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Stephen Curry scored a season-high 56 points, making 12 3-pointers and outscoring Orlando by himself in the third quarter of another astounding performance, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 victory over the Magic on Thursday night.

Curry was 12-for-19 beyond the arc in his NBA-record 26th career game with 10 or more 3-pointers. He was 16-of-25 overall and made all 12 of his free throws in Golden State's fifth straight victory.

Curry's 25 shots were tied for the second-fewest in a 55-point game in NBA history, trailing only James Harden, who did it with 24 shots for the Houston Rockets in 2019, according to ESPN Research.

"I think the fans here tonight, even the Magic fans, they know they're witnessing greatest shooter ever, and one of the greatest performers ever," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It's not just the shots going in, it's just the fluidity, the beauty of his movement and motion and his audacity, the shots that he's willing to take. He's an incredible performer and he put on quite a show tonight."

With the Warriors trailing by 17, Curry ended the first half with a shot from well beyond half court to keep the Warriors within 66-52. He then erupted for 22 points in the third quarter as Golden State opened a five-point lead. Orlando managed 21 points in the period.

With Curry on the bench, the Warriors held the Magic scoreless for the first 3:08 of the fourth quarter, stretching their lead to 12.

Quinten Post came off the Golden State bench with 18 points and five rebounds, including 10 straight Warriors points in the second quarter. Draymond Green had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the Warriors' seventh win in eight games since acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade on Feb. 6. Butler had five points on 1-of-7 shooting with seven assists in 32 minutes.

Curry's career scoring high is 62 points, set on Jan. 3, 2021, against Portland. His career high for 3-pointers in a game is 13.

Paolo Banchero scored 41 points for the Magic and Franz Wagner had 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.